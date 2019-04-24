Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille "Lou" (Hayes) Christian. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille "Lou" (Hayes) Christian, 88, of Amarillo went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday.



Visitation will be held today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Lance Herrington as officiant. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Lou was born in Harmon County, OK to B.F. and Grace Hayes. Lou was a faithful member of Paramount Baptist Church until bad health prevailed. She was saved at a young age. Lou loved to work in the bereavement department at First Baptist Church in Dumas before moving to Amarillo. She worked in the quilting department for the sick and elderly at Paramount Baptist Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris Hobbs and Joyce Putman; and 2 brothers, Kenneth Hayes and Calvin Hayes.



Lou is survived by her husband Gail Christian; 2 daughters. Sharon Martin and husband Rick of Lubbock, Debbie Skaggs of Bakersfield, CA; son, Bob Christian and wife Teresa of Channing, TX; brother, Dr. Wayne Hayes and wife Edna of Weatherford, OK; 2 sisters, Joan Stallings of Leedy, OK and Flo Yoakam of Moss Bluff, LA; 6 grandchildren, Tim Brewer and wife Kelly, Jennifer Wilkins and husband Matt, Thad Brewer and wife Sarah, Brady Christian, Blair Christian and wife Amanda and Warren Martin and wife Stephanie and Melanie Martin; great-grandchildren, Mitch Brewer, Megan Brewer, Katelyn Wilkins, Andrew Wilkins, Tyler Brewer, Shelby Brewer, Alexis Brewer, Samantha Brewer, Hadley Christian, Tinley Christian, Tice Christian, Will Martin, Sam Martin and Kate Martin; and 1 great great-grandchild, Weston Brewer.



