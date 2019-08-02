Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy J. Cuellar. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Rosary 5:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 1210 SE 11th Ave Amarillo , TX View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lucy Cuellar, wife of Mr. Ralph Cuellar Sr., was united with her heavenly Father on July 29, 2019, in Rowlett, Texas. She was 87 years old.



An evening rosary will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, August 2, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1210 SE 11th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79102. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 3, with Father Jose Gomez at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Lucy Velazquez was born on October 30, 1931, to Jose Velasquez, Sr. and Matilda Velasquez in Santa Rosa, NM. She married Ralph Cuellar, Sr., in 1952 in Amarillo, Texas. She was a dedicated and passionate follower of the Roman Catholic faith. She loved and supported her parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Amarillo, and was a member of the Guadalupanas both at Our Lady of Guadalupe, as well as Sacred Heart Church, in Littlefield, Texas.



Mrs. Cuellar was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by five children: Ralph Cuellar II, and wife Jan; Lupe Cuellar; Lawrance Cuellar and husband Andy Davis; Edward Cuellar and wife Alecia; and Rita Cuellar and her partner Carol Ysaguirre. She is also survived by one sibling, Jose O. Velasquez, Jr. Left to grieve her loss are eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Sr., and her son, Jesse Cuellar.



