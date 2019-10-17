Luis Arturo Loya Vazquez, 61, of Perryton died October 13, 2019. Luis Arturo Loya Vazquez, 61, of Perryton, Texas died Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a. m. at Iglesia Jesucristo el Pan de Vida, 601 S. Ash, Perryton, Texas. The service will be officiated by Pastor Pablo Perez, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019