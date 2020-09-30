1/1
Luke Edward "Ed" Gerken
1928 - 2020
Luke "Ed" Edward Gerken, 92, of Amarillo died September 22, 2020.

Memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 Coulter. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Ed was born to William and Ida Gerken in Dyersville, IA on August 20, 1928. He married Carolyn "Lyn" Elizabeth Mallett on July 22, 1950. Together, Ed and Lyn raised eight children and celebrated 68 years of marriage before she preceded him in death. Ed worked as a Project Manager at Mason and Hanger for 43 years and was involved in Boy Scouts for 50 years.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Lyn Gerken; son, Garry; daughter, Patricia Lyn; granddaughter, Brittany; and his parents, William and Ida Gerken.

Ed is survived by 7 children, Cathe Lytle of Austin, TX; Dan Gerken and his wife, Geneva of Amarillo, TX, Gayla Gerken of Amarillo, TX, Janet Jelinek of Missouri City, TX, Laura Briant and her husband, Terry of Gilmer, TX, Martha Purcell of Kingwood, TX and Mark Gerken of Louisville, KY; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be made to The Boy Scouts Association.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
