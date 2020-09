Or Copy this URL to Share

Lupe Cruz "Mama Lu" Escoto, 89, of Amarillo died September 26, 2020. Funeral services for both Lupe and Jesus Escoto will be 1:00 PM Thursday October 1st, 2020 at Saint Mary's Cathedral with Father John Valdez presiding. COX - ROWLEY FUNERAL HOME



