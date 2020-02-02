Lydia Vasquez Reynero, 64, of Amarillo died January 29, 2020. Services are scheduled for Monday February 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday February 2, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020