Lynda Keisling Baldock, 71, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., today, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Lynda was born August 14, 1947, in Amarillo, TX to Harold and Mary Keisling. She married Lester Baldock on October 3, 1993, in Amarillo.
For more than twenty-five years, Lynda worked at the Cataract Surgery Center and Panhandle Eye Group. She was a member of Bahai Faith of Amarillo.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Keisling; and daughter, Lisa Chrane, in 2017.
Survivors include her husband, Lester Baldock, of the home; children, Amber Wilson and husband Ray, of Amarillo, Shelly Lemmon and husband Jeff, of Rowlett, TX, Richard Baldock and wife Yolanda, of Amarillo, TX, and Kathy Lane and husband Greg, of Amarillo, TX; a brother, Kenny Keisling and wife Pam, of Dumas, TX; grandchildren, Havyn, Haley, Kobe, Kristyn, Kyler, Brittany, Emily, Trinity, Maison, Grady, Faith, Makayla, Averie, and Audrie; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 27 to July 28, 2019