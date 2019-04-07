Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Gilbert. View Sign

Nora Lynn Spencer Gilbert, 91, died Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, in Dalhart, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church in Dalhart, Texas; burial immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Lynn was born in Dalhart on April 3, 1928, to Dan Welch Spencer and Mildred Inez Gould Spencer. She was the first infant christened in what was, at that time, the new Central United Methodist Church building.



After graduating from Dalhart High School in 1945, she completed two years at Stephens College in Dallas, then graduated from SMU with a degree in business. She married Donald Earl Gilbert in December 1951, at Central United Methodist Church in Dalhart. Don was serving in the Army and they were sent almost immediately to Alaska, where their first child, Douglas Allyn Gilbert, was born in January 1953. From Alaska, Don was transferred to North Carolina, where Lynn worked for the Reynolds Tobacco Company. In April 1957, their daughter Lea Ann was born. Four months later Don finished his military service, and they moved back to Lynn's hometown of Dalhart. Their daughter Linda Elaine was born there in December 1960.



After her children were



older, Lynn became an integral part of the family's theater business. But most meaningful for her was her lifelong service as an active member of Central United Methodist Church where she was a faithful member of the choir for 40 years.



Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and sister Rosalie, and her husband Don. She is survived by her son Douglas Gilbert and daughters Lea Ann Scholfield and Linda Puckett; their spouses Melinda Gilbert, John Scholfield, and Keith Puckett; grandchildren Kimberly Blackwolf, Michael Naddor, Keith McKean, Kathleen Gilbert, Sean Gilbert, and Natalie Scholfield; and two great-grandchildren, Wynter Bristol and Silas McKean.



As an option to flowers, the family requests donations to the Building Fund at Central United Methodist Church, or other Dalhart charity such as Meals on Wheels, the Dalhart Cemetery Fund, etc.

