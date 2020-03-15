Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Russell Gaut. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn Russell Gaut, 86, of Amarillo, TX passed away peacefully with family, March 12, 2020.



Lynn was born in Manchester, England to Mary and Charles Russell. She became a dedicated homemaker and businesswoman. She was the owner of the Piccadilly Shoppe in Wellington Square and then Western Plaza. She was passionate about many things: her children, collecting and selling antiques, her faith, estate sales, Lake Tanglewood, trees, real estate, and the well-being of all children.



She gave generously of her time, opinions and resources to numerous civic, artistic and charitable organizations. She was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother who always supported her family. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, George, her sister Jean, and her husband Kenneth Gaut.



Lynn is survived by her daughter, Debbie Early and husband Jonathan, of Elizabethtown, PA; son, Barry Gaut and wife Kara; son, David Gaut; grandchildren, Reese, Thane, Ryan and Samantha, all of Amarillo; her sisters, Doreen and Beryl, of England; and several nieces and nephews.



Lynn was a loving, gentle, kind, thoughtful, dedicated person. She always looked for the best in people and lived a truly blessed life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Memorial services will be at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to The Bridge - Children's Advocacy Center.



