Lynwood Pirtle, 98, of Amarillo died September 8, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Ware Chapel at Polk Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Welshimer officiating assisted by Jim Uselton. Arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Amarillo.
Mr. Pirtle was born Dec. 13, 1921, in Fannin County, Texas to Farris and Luna Clark Pirtle. He married Juanita Collett June 27, 1942, in Quartzsite, Ariz.
Mr. Pirtle was a student at East Texas State University in Commerce for two years when he dropped out to work in the defense industry for Lockheed Aircraft Company in California. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served as a machinist on the U.S.S. Tennessee.
Mr. and Mrs. Pirtle worked and raised their children in Levelland where he worked for Amoco Oil Company for 30 years. They moved to Amarillo in 1984 and both volunteered for the Northwest Texas Hospital Auxiliary. Mr. Pirtle served as the first male President of the Auxiliary in 1999 and eventually logged over 11,100 hours of service.
Mr. Pirtle was a faithful husband and devoted father. He and Juanita were married for 65 years. She died in December of 2007. They were active members of Polk Street United Methodist Church and the 50-50 Sunday School Class.
Survivors include three children, Lynnita Uselton and husband Jim, Kenneth D. Pirtle and wife Tarrie Sue and Patti Garner and husband Derrell; five grandchildren, Greg Tyler, Kelly Barker, Susan Pirtle, Jeffrey Pirtle and Evan Brown; two step-grandchildren, Lisa Dyar and Amy Lorenz; seven great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. All of his family were recipients of his undying love and gentle character. He will be missed by those who knew him.
The family would like to express appreciation to the caring staff of Bristol Park Assisted Living and to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
The family suggests memorials to the building fund, Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St., Amarillo, TX 79101, or NWTHS Auxiliary, 1501 S. Coulter St., Amarillo, TX 79106.
