Madge Marie West (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Borger, TX
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
The Church of Christ at The Colonies
Obituary
Madge Marie West, 92, of Amarillo died Jan. 19, 2020.

Madge was born on Nov. 10, 1928.

Survivors include her daughter, Beth and husband James (Ran) Pennington; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Burial will be at 10:30 A.M., Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas. Services will be at 1 P.M., Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020, at The Church of Christ at The Colonies.

Visitation will be held Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:00 P.M., at the funeral home.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
