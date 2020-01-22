Madge Marie West, 92, of Amarillo died Jan. 19, 2020.
Madge was born on Nov. 10, 1928.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth and husband James (Ran) Pennington; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Burial will be at 10:30 A.M., Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas. Services will be at 1 P.M., Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020, at The Church of Christ at The Colonies.
Visitation will be held Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020