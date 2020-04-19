Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Madge Moreland Davis Phillips, of Amarillo, TX passed away April 13, 2020 and is now rejoicing in the heavenly arms of God.



Following a private interment at Llano Cemetery, the Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to the travel restrictions, at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount.



She is survived by her husband Harry H. Phillips of Amarillo; daughter Melissa Swineheart of Phoenix, AZ; son Kent Davis and wife Lisa and grandson Ski of Nashville, TN; and grandson Gabe Irving and wife Kimberly and great grandchildren, Annabel and Hanson of Amarillo; brother Doug Moreland and wife Martha Ruth of Amarillo; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Lilljedahl, Peggy Davis, and Jo Davis; stepdaughter Sydney Atkinson and husband David of Raleigh, NC; stepson, Burr Phillips and wife Sheridan of Stockton, CA; .



She is preceded in death by her first husband, Stan Davis.



Madge was born September 9, 1933, in Amarillo, TX to Boone and Jessie Moreland. She attended Amarillo High School, then went on to TCU and transferred to the University of Texas, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.



Madge was a beautiful person - inside and out! She was so special to everyone she knew. She had zest for life and for her love of the Lord. Madge had a strong faith in the Lord our God. She belonged to the First Baptist Church all her life. She taught children's Sunday School at First Baptist Church for over 40 years and loved all the children that she had in her classes. Madge was gifted with many talents from sewing, needlepoint, decorating, entertaining, and even cooking! Nothing gave her more joy than to have family and friends around her efforts. She lit up a room with her beautiful smile. Everyone around her was enamored with her contagious smile and beauty! She always held a special place in her heart for her children and her great children. They adored being with Madge at every opportunity.



She worked hard for many years in bookkeeping for First National Bank in her young life and ultimately retired from working with Mark Kile, CPA. She enjoyed her involvement in the Amarillo Junior League and great events like the 49ers Dance, as well as her weekly Bridge Club and monthly Birthday Club.



Over the past few months, Madge developed health issues that she fought so hard to overcome. May she rest in peace, free of pain. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.



Our family is so very thankful to all of the friends, family, business associates, waiters, and waitresses, who fostered the great relationships that Madge sought and she would want you to know that she loved each of you.



Sign the online guestbook at





Madge Moreland Davis Phillips, of Amarillo, TX passed away April 13, 2020 and is now rejoicing in the heavenly arms of God.Following a private interment at Llano Cemetery, the Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to the travel restrictions, at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount.She is survived by her husband Harry H. Phillips of Amarillo; daughter Melissa Swineheart of Phoenix, AZ; son Kent Davis and wife Lisa and grandson Ski of Nashville, TN; and grandson Gabe Irving and wife Kimberly and great grandchildren, Annabel and Hanson of Amarillo; brother Doug Moreland and wife Martha Ruth of Amarillo; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Lilljedahl, Peggy Davis, and Jo Davis; stepdaughter Sydney Atkinson and husband David of Raleigh, NC; stepson, Burr Phillips and wife Sheridan of Stockton, CA; .She is preceded in death by her first husband, Stan Davis.Madge was born September 9, 1933, in Amarillo, TX to Boone and Jessie Moreland. She attended Amarillo High School, then went on to TCU and transferred to the University of Texas, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.Madge was a beautiful person - inside and out! She was so special to everyone she knew. She had zest for life and for her love of the Lord. Madge had a strong faith in the Lord our God. She belonged to the First Baptist Church all her life. She taught children's Sunday School at First Baptist Church for over 40 years and loved all the children that she had in her classes. Madge was gifted with many talents from sewing, needlepoint, decorating, entertaining, and even cooking! Nothing gave her more joy than to have family and friends around her efforts. She lit up a room with her beautiful smile. Everyone around her was enamored with her contagious smile and beauty! She always held a special place in her heart for her children and her great children. They adored being with Madge at every opportunity.She worked hard for many years in bookkeeping for First National Bank in her young life and ultimately retired from working with Mark Kile, CPA. She enjoyed her involvement in the Amarillo Junior League and great events like the 49ers Dance, as well as her weekly Bridge Club and monthly Birthday Club.Over the past few months, Madge developed health issues that she fought so hard to overcome. May she rest in peace, free of pain. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.Our family is so very thankful to all of the friends, family, business associates, waiters, and waitresses, who fostered the great relationships that Madge sought and she would want you to know that she loved each of you.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close