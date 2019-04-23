Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Madolyn Jean Humphrey Gutierrez was granted eternal life on April 20, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones.



The vigil will be held Tuesday evening April 23, 2019 at 6pm at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia. Her life will be celebrated the following day with a Funeral Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral with Monsignor Joe Bixenman as main celebrant. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.



Madolyn was born September 30, 1935 in Perryton, Texas to Carl Humphrey and Jewell Shockley Humphrey. She was the oldest of four children. Shortly after she graduated high school, she moved to Amarillo, Texas to pursue a nursing degree, and during that time she met the love of her life, a young airman, Robert (Bob) Gutierrez. She and Bob married in Tucumcari, New Mexico on August 31, 1954, and remained inseparable and deeply in love for over 60 years. Though Madolyn never completed her nursing studies, she earned an equivalent to a Masters in Theology from Loyola University in New Orleans. Madolyn was employed for 20 years with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo; worked alongside her husband Deacon Bob, and for 14 years assisted him with numerous baptism classes and marriage retreats. She also assisted with women's retreats alongside her close friends, Evelyn King and Laveta Peters. Though Madolyn enjoyed her work outside the home, her greatest joy stemmed from the birth of her five children, and her greatest pride was in her family and grandchildren.



To sum up Madolyn's life, she was just a woman, one who lived, loved and died with dignity and grace. She lived life as she saw fit and loved deeply and without reservation her God, her husband, her family, her friends, and those individuals she and Bob called their lost children. Though a hole will exist in our hearts at her loss, rest assured it will be filled with memories of laughter and love of our times together. Madolyn was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, her daughter-in-law Sandy Kay Sharp Gutierrez, and a brother.



She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Robert and Sandy Marie Gutierrez, Gayle and Kevin Neusch, Pam and Richard Ornelas, Greg and Kimberly Gutierrez, Kelly and Cyndi Gutierrez, and Michelle and Bob Garvert; her sister, Joan Thompson of Mansfield, Texas and brother Bob Humphrey of Perryton, Texas; 21 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.



The family of Madolyn Gutierrez would like to thank the staff at BSA Hospice and Five Points Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for their care and support.



Online condolences may be shared at





Madolyn Jean Humphrey Gutierrez was granted eternal life on April 20, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones.The vigil will be held Tuesday evening April 23, 2019 at 6pm at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia. Her life will be celebrated the following day with a Funeral Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral with Monsignor Joe Bixenman as main celebrant. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.Madolyn was born September 30, 1935 in Perryton, Texas to Carl Humphrey and Jewell Shockley Humphrey. She was the oldest of four children. Shortly after she graduated high school, she moved to Amarillo, Texas to pursue a nursing degree, and during that time she met the love of her life, a young airman, Robert (Bob) Gutierrez. She and Bob married in Tucumcari, New Mexico on August 31, 1954, and remained inseparable and deeply in love for over 60 years. Though Madolyn never completed her nursing studies, she earned an equivalent to a Masters in Theology from Loyola University in New Orleans. Madolyn was employed for 20 years with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo; worked alongside her husband Deacon Bob, and for 14 years assisted him with numerous baptism classes and marriage retreats. She also assisted with women's retreats alongside her close friends, Evelyn King and Laveta Peters. Though Madolyn enjoyed her work outside the home, her greatest joy stemmed from the birth of her five children, and her greatest pride was in her family and grandchildren.To sum up Madolyn's life, she was just a woman, one who lived, loved and died with dignity and grace. She lived life as she saw fit and loved deeply and without reservation her God, her husband, her family, her friends, and those individuals she and Bob called their lost children. Though a hole will exist in our hearts at her loss, rest assured it will be filled with memories of laughter and love of our times together. Madolyn was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, her daughter-in-law Sandy Kay Sharp Gutierrez, and a brother.She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Robert and Sandy Marie Gutierrez, Gayle and Kevin Neusch, Pam and Richard Ornelas, Greg and Kimberly Gutierrez, Kelly and Cyndi Gutierrez, and Michelle and Bob Garvert; her sister, Joan Thompson of Mansfield, Texas and brother Bob Humphrey of Perryton, Texas; 21 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.The family of Madolyn Gutierrez would like to thank the staff at BSA Hospice and Five Points Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for their care and support.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close