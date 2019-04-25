Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Dell Hall Cuesta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mae Dell Hall Cuesta, born October 6th in Leona, Texas. She relocated and has lived in Amarillo since the early 1960's. She worked as a dietician at the VA Hospital in Amarillo as well as in various local restaurants and business establishments. She received several special awards and accommodations throughout her career including 10 Service Award, Employee Performance Awards, Employee of the Month Awards, and two special Contribution Awards. She retired after 20 years with the VA Hospital, yet chose to continue working throughout the city afterwards. Mae Dell enjoyed music, entertaining and all types of social gatherings. She made friends and kept those relationships for a lifetime. Local family members that will be celebrating her life along with extended family and friends include her children: LV Hall Jr (Shelia) of Glendale, Arizona and Camelia Johnson (Troy) of Amarillo, Texas, her siblings Katie Mae Williams of Arlington, Texas, Clarence Davis (Ethelene) and Eloise Coleman (Larry) both of Tulsa, Oklahoma, grandchildren: Trey Johnson (Amenda), Kourtney Johnson (Keenon), Brittany Hall, ChezaRay Hall, Jeff Hall and Amanda Hall. Please join us in celebrating her life.



Her viewing will be held at LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Home, 8310 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX on Friday, April 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.



Funeral services will be held at More Church, 5511 W. Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 pm with graveside services afterwards at Llano Cemetery, 2900 S. Hayes St., Amarillo, TX.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019

