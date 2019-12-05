Mae Helen Burgess, 88, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at Community of Grace United Methodist Church, 1525 North Grand Street, Amarillo, Texas, Pastor Michael Robinson, Officiant, and Eulogist. A viewing will be held before the services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery West, 2900 South Hayes, Street, Amarillo, Texas.
Mae Helen Burgess was born on January 10, 1931, in Waco, Texas to Freddie and Marie Jackson Edmonson.
Ms. Burgess leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Monica Burgess, a sister, Sabrina Simpson, two grandsons, Damonte Smith and Donovan Taylor, all of Amarillo, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019