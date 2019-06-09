Maggie Ann Beavers, 87, of Adrian, died Friday, June 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Mrs. Beavers was born January 22, 1932, in Panhandle and was raised in Claude by her father, Claude Jones.
Survivors include daughters, Scherrie Ward, and Vickie Asbill and husband Mark; a son, Dewey Beavers and wife Kim; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from noon-6:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at the funeral home in Vega.
