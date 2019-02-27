Maggie Sue (Carpenter) Smith, 74, of Amarillo, Texas died February 22, 2019. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
(806) 374-5206
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019