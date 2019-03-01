Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Maggie Sue Carpenter Smith, 74, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.



Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas, Reverend Charlie Love, Eulogist and Brother Myron Sims, Officiant. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery East, 2900 South Hayes, Street, Amarillo, Texas.



Miss Maggie was born on March 25, 1944, to the late Carlton and Eddie Mae London Carpenter, Jr., in Mineola, Texas.



She was employed with the Panhandle Community Services as the Director of the Hilltop Center for more than 40 years.



Miss Maggie is preceded in death by her step-father, Doris Russell, husband, Marvin Smith, a daughter, Denise "Niecee" Smith, three brothers, James Carpenter, Paul Russell, and Doris Russell, Jr., and one sister, Mary Gay Russell.



She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Juanita Annette (Rick) Smith Tyler of Amarillo, Texas, and Debra Smith of Dallas, Texas, a sister, Mary Ruth French of Los Angeles, California, two brothers, Jessie Earl Carpenter and Lawrence Russell of Amarillo, Texas, and a brother-in-law, Lorenzo Smith of Amarillo, Texas, four granddaughters, Sabela Gebremeskel, Cynite Cooke and Toya Buggs all of Dallas, Texas, and Alicia Wilson of Amarillo, Texas, a grandson, Lionel Wilson, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



