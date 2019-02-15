Major Robert W. Brooks, USAF Retired
Robert W. "Bob" Brooks, 93, of Amarillo died on Monday, February 11, 2019.The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 10:00am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Rector Funeral Home, 2800 South Osage. Funeral service and burial will be held at a later date in Avilla, Missouri. Arrangements will be by Weng Funeral Chapel, 65 S. Main Street, Jasper, Missouri.
Bob was born on June 23, 1925 to John and Gladys Brooks in Reeds, Missouri. Upon his graduation from high school in 1943, he joined the United States Navy and served on a PBD air crew during World War II. Upon his discharge in 1946, he attended the University of Missouri, where he received a degree in Accounting. Upon graduation in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force and received his commission as a pilot. He proudly served his country during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After serving his country for 20 years in the Air Force, he retired in 1969. Bob returned to college at West Texas State University and received a Master's Degree in Purchasing. He began his second career at ASARCO, where he worked as their Purchasing Agent until he retired in 1991. Bob enjoyed St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and attending the various sporting events of his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary and his daughter, Sandra K. Phelps.
Bob is survived by his son, Steve Brooks and his wife Kimberly of Amarillo; son-in-law Billy Phelps of Avinger, Texas; four grandchildren, Dalton Brooks and his wife Madeline of Austin, Peyton Brooks of Austin, Danna Ellison and her husband Joe of Amarillo and Justin Phelps and his wife Sarah of Ivanhoe, Texas; and eight great grandchildren, Specialist Brody Fogle of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Kelton Ellison of Amarillo, Shelbie Ellison of Amarillo, Kori Kirk of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Bryson Phelps of Amarillo, Tristan Phelps of Ivanhoe, Braxton Phelps of Ivanhoe, Jax Phelps of Ivanhoe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his name to the s Project.
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019