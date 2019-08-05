Marjorie Haynie, 89, of Amarillo died Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1401 S. Polk. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia Amarillo, Texas.
Marjorie was born October 28, 1929 to Homer and Monette B. Wilson of Chillicothe, Texas. She moved to Canyon at the age of 4. She met the love of her life Hal Haynie in 1942. Marj graduated from Amarillo High School in 1947.
She married Hal on December 27, 1951 at Polk Street United Methodist Church in Amarillo then later joined as members in 1951. She and her husband Hal opened Service Specialist Personnel in 1969. In 1986 she returned to college receiving her bachelors and masters, she began teaching and went on to be principal at Cimarron Public Schools in Cimarron, New Mexico.
Marj was president and long standing member of the YWCO. Marj enjoyed RV camping, traveling, sewing, reading and any family oriented experience.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harold Haynie, her parents Homer and Monette B. Wilson and a son Brooks Haynie.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Matteson and her husband Dale of Amarillo, Texas; son, Blair Haynie and wife Mel of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Jaclyn and husband Giancarlo Dellesite and Garrett Haynie all of Dallas Texas; Andrew Matteson of Cambridge, MA, Nathan Matteson and wife Kasey Tindol of Colorado Springs, Co, Tyler Nellis of Houston, Texas and Ben Whitten of Houston, Texas
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019