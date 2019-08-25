Malcolm Lloyd Holland, age 66, of Bonham, TX passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in Bonham, TX.
Memorial services will be held in Amarillo at Paramount Baptist Chapel, 3801 S Western, August 31 at 2pm. Burial will follow at the Llano Cemetery.
Malcolm was born in Amarillo, TX on March 4, 1953 to Murl Howard Holland and Frances Odessa (Adkins) Holland. He served honorably in the United States Marines and was working for FEMA. Malcolm attended First Baptist Bonham. He volunteered many hours for his church, the VA, and numerous other places. He was a great encourager to all that knew him. He loved to make people laugh, even at his expense. Malcom will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by son, Matt Durdin of Houston, TX; daughter, Amy Jaime of Little Rock, AR; granddaughter, D'Lea Durdin; sister, Sandi Bryant and husband Michael of Amarillo, TX; and brother, Anthony Holland of Kansas City, MO; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Beverly Medlin.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019