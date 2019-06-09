Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malnor Estes Arthur. View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Send Flowers Obituary

Malnor Estes Arthur, 102, passed away June 6, 2019.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Janell Blair officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Bethel University, 325 Cherry Ave, McKenzie, Tennessee, 38201.



Malnor was born April 15, 1917 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Samuel Russell Estes and Mary Grace Barefoot. She married James Russel "JR" Arthur, Jr. on September 1, 1935 in Ralls, Texas. She received both her Bachelor and Master degrees from West Texas A&M University. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gama, Borger Chapter. Malnor molded young minds for 27 years. She served on the boards of the State Teachers Association, the Satellite Workshop and President of the Texas Retirement Board. She also served as President of the Borger Community Theatre Board. Malnor was a charter member of Pantex Federal Credit Union and assisted in founding Helping Hands. She also served as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church. Malnor enjoyed playing bridge.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, JR Arthur; son, James Robin Arthur; sister, Margaret Campbell; and brother, Dr. Loyce S. Estes.



Survivors include her daughter, Sue Hooten and Carliss Hooten of Borger; grandchildren, Gene Lusk and wife JoAnn, Rex Lusk and husband David; great grandchildren, Shauna Lusk, Justin Lusk and wife Lacy, Khari Lusk, Josh Burham, Jo Garcia, Brianna Price; seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Olive Boston of Fort Worth; and brothers, Rev. Sam Estes, Jr. of Lubbock, David A. Estes of Bolivar, Missouri, and Clay Estes and wife Jeanne of Marshall, Texas.

