Manuel Arrizola Hernandez, 64, of Cactus died Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Vigil services will be at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Manuel was born September 4, 1954, in Corpus Christi, TX to Benito and Marcelina Hernandez.
Survivors include a son, Christopher Hernandez; two daughters, Jessica Ortega, and Monica Melendez; his grandchildren; his mother, Marcelina Hernandez; five sisters, Francis Gonzales, Delma Johnson, Mary Back, Ninfa Isias, and Sandra Barrientos; and two brothers, Genaro Hernandez and Johnny Hernandez.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019