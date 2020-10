Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcelo Mendoza, 66, of Amarillo died October 4, 2020. Rosary, 6 pm Wednesday and 6 pm Thursday at LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors, Martin Roach Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church, Hereford, Texas. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



