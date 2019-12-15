Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcene Parlee Mabry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcene Parlee Mabry, 80, of Lake Tanglewood died December 13, 2019.



Visitation will be held on from 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church.



Marcene was born November 17, 1939 in Plainview, TX to Bernice Thompson Mabry and Glenn R. Mabry. They moved to Amarillo in 1950. Marcene attended Amarillo High School, was elected class favorite during her Junior Year and graduated in 1957. She then attended Oklahoma University and WTAMU and graduated with honors. Marcene was an active member in English, Spanish, Psychiatry, Education and Alpha Chi Honor Societies.



Marcene was a member of The Amarillo Club, The Amarillo Country Club, Amarillo Executive Women (President and Treasury), Amarillo Rotary West, and Queen of Hearts in Beta Sigma Phi. She was also active on the boards of Apartment Association of the Panhandle, Amarillo Women's Council, Amarillo High School 50th Alumni Association and Texas Oil Marketers Association with over 10k members and was the first woman officer serving as Regional Director and first woman registered VP.



She traveled to 10 countries including a Safari in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Marcene worked for Airspeed Oil Company, owned by the Mabry Family serving as VP/Treasurer and the owner of Marand Co. Inc. Marcene was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. She modeled for Diane Dick Modeling Agency including runway and also the catwalk at The Amarillo Country Club for Victor Costa.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Bernice Mabry.



Marcene is survived by her sons, Greg York and wife, Dondra of Amarillo and Randy York and wife Jodi of San Marcos; sister, Marilyn Hill and husband, Jerry of Amarillo; niece, Jeriann Hill Crawford of Richmond, VA; nephew, Harlan Hill of Fredricksburg; and grandchildren, Allison York of Lubbock, Kaytlin Mellenbruch and husband, Dustin of Amarillo, Jason York of San Antonio and Jacob York of Amarillo, and special friend Don Groeneveld of Lake Tanglewood.



