Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcene Parlee Mabry. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel 4100 S. Georgia St. View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 1100 S. Harrison St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcene Parlee Mabry, 80, of Lake Tanglewood left this world December 13, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 S. Harrison St. Private interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Marcene was born November 17, 1939 in Plainview, TX to Bernice Thompson Mabry and Glenn R. Mabry. They moved to Amarillo in 1950. Marcene attended Amarillo High School, where she was elected Class Favorite during her junior year and graduated in 1957. She went on to attend the University of Oklahoma and WTAMU studying English, Spanish, Psychiatry, and Education. She graduated with Honors as a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Alpha Chi Honor Societies.



She married and later parted ways with her high school sweetheart, Marshall York with whom she raised two sons. She worked for her family's business, Airspeed Oil Company serving as VP and Treasurer. She then went on to found her own business, Marand Co., Inc.



Marcene was active in the Amarillo Country Club, Amarillo Club, Amarillo Rotary West, and Queen of Hearts in Beta Sigma Phi. In her youth, she modeled for Diane Dick and walked the catwalk at Amarillo Country Club for Victor Costa. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, served on the boards of the Apartment Association of the Panhandle, Amarillo Women's Council, Amarillo High School 50th Alumni Association, Amarillo Executive Women, where she was also a Founding Member, President, and Treasurer; and the Texas Oil Marketers Association, where she was the first female Regional Director and first female Vice President.



She loved to travel and ventured across 10 countries; including visits to the Eiffel Tower, Tower of London, Hong Kong, and Safari-ing in South Africa.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Bernice Mabry.



Marcene is survived by her sons, Greg York and wife, Dondra of Amarillo and Randy York and wife, Jodi of San Marcos; sister, Marilyn Hill and husband, Jerrie of Amarillo; niece, Jeriann Hill Crawford of Richmond, VA; nephew, Harlan Hill and wife, Rex Ann of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Allison York of Lubbock, Kaytlin Mellenbruch and husband Dustin of Amarillo, Jason York of San Antonio, and Jacob York and wife Brittany of Amarillo, great-granddaughter, Avery York of Amarillo; and special friend, Don Groeneveld of Lake Tanglewood.



Online condolences may be shared at





Marcene Parlee Mabry, 80, of Lake Tanglewood left this world December 13, 2019.Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 S. Harrison St. Private interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Marcene was born November 17, 1939 in Plainview, TX to Bernice Thompson Mabry and Glenn R. Mabry. They moved to Amarillo in 1950. Marcene attended Amarillo High School, where she was elected Class Favorite during her junior year and graduated in 1957. She went on to attend the University of Oklahoma and WTAMU studying English, Spanish, Psychiatry, and Education. She graduated with Honors as a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Alpha Chi Honor Societies.She married and later parted ways with her high school sweetheart, Marshall York with whom she raised two sons. She worked for her family's business, Airspeed Oil Company serving as VP and Treasurer. She then went on to found her own business, Marand Co., Inc.Marcene was active in the Amarillo Country Club, Amarillo Club, Amarillo Rotary West, and Queen of Hearts in Beta Sigma Phi. In her youth, she modeled for Diane Dick and walked the catwalk at Amarillo Country Club for Victor Costa. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, served on the boards of the Apartment Association of the Panhandle, Amarillo Women's Council, Amarillo High School 50th Alumni Association, Amarillo Executive Women, where she was also a Founding Member, President, and Treasurer; and the Texas Oil Marketers Association, where she was the first female Regional Director and first female Vice President.She loved to travel and ventured across 10 countries; including visits to the Eiffel Tower, Tower of London, Hong Kong, and Safari-ing in South Africa.She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Bernice Mabry.Marcene is survived by her sons, Greg York and wife, Dondra of Amarillo and Randy York and wife, Jodi of San Marcos; sister, Marilyn Hill and husband, Jerrie of Amarillo; niece, Jeriann Hill Crawford of Richmond, VA; nephew, Harlan Hill and wife, Rex Ann of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Allison York of Lubbock, Kaytlin Mellenbruch and husband Dustin of Amarillo, Jason York of San Antonio, and Jacob York and wife Brittany of Amarillo, great-granddaughter, Avery York of Amarillo; and special friend, Don Groeneveld of Lake Tanglewood.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close