Margaret (Peggy) Acord, 94, of Amarillo, TX passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday March 10, 2020.



Peggy was born in Indianapolis, IN in 1925 to Roy Dan and Jean (Dodds) Deupree. She married Ivan Donald Acord in 1945. Peggy was always very gracious and giving of her time to others and various organizations. An avid bird watcher from a very young age, enjoying quilting with her quilting friends, and several other types of handcrafts. A voracious reader who also enjoyed her crossword puzzles. Peggy's greatest joy was traveling with family and friends.



Preceded in death by husband Ivan (Don) and son Bruce Acord. Surviving are her brother Roy Dan Deupree Jr; daughter Margaret Crager and husband Richard; grandson Cheyenne Bailey and wife Janeal; granddaughter Cindy Hellgren and husband Charles; and grandson Arthur Acord and wife Becca.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to Visiting Angels, 601 I40 W, Suite 400, Amarillo, TX 79106 or BSA Hospice of Southwest, 5211 SW 9th St, Suite 100, Amarillo, TX 79106 who both took special care of Peggy.



A graveside service will take place at 12:00 on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Llano Cemetery East - Field of Freedom. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation.





