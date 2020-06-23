Margaret Chisholm
1935 - 2020
Margaret Chisholm, wife of Gerald Chisholm, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Dreamland Cemetery with Ralph Mireles officiating.

Margaret was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and attended Sudan and Sunray First Baptist Churches and South Georgia Street Baptist Church in Amarillo.

Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Ruth Nickelson, daughter, Charlotte Shipley, sisters, Marion Pass, Ruth Webb and Carol Carter, and her brother-in-law, Gary Pass as well as her beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, G.W. Chisholm and wife Beth, James Chisholm and wife Leslie; daughter, Libby Bain and husband Gary; seven grandchildren, Eli, Stephanie, Shawna, Bobby, Chris, Hailey, and Garrett; twelve great grandchildren, Bailey, Cadie, Jara, Seth, Sean, Kierstyn, Addison, Aiden, Karsyn, Caston, Jasper, and Colynn; one great, great grandson on the way; a brother, George Nickelson; brothers-in-law, Billy Webb and Jay Carter; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gerald and family would like to send lots of love and thanks to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS (CANYON) - CANYON
1702 5TH AVENUE
Canyon, TX 79015
(806) 655-2111
