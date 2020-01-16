Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Dempsey. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Francis Dempsey, 87, of Amarillo died January 13, 2020.



Memorial service will be today at 11:00 a.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Margaret was born September 29, 1932 in Amarillo to John and Kathryn Morris. Margaret married the love of her life, Joseph Edward Dempsey, Sr. on June 18, 1952. Margaret had an artistic flair, which was revealed in her many hobbies such as gardening and china painting. She mastered the art of needlepoint earning multiple award winning ribbons at the Tri-State Fair. Margaret enjoyed her Boston Terriers and reading, mostly her Bible. She was also a member of the DAR, researching genealogy and uncovering interesting facts through the lineage of her and Joe's families.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Dempsey, Sr.; and her parents, John and Kathryn Morris.



Margaret is survived by her 4 children and spouses; Jennie Dobbe, Mary Van Pelt (John), Ed Dempsey (Debbie) and Denise Bischof (James); 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest or to a .



