Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Juanita Ruzicka. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Juanita Demel Ruzicka passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd St Lubbock, TX, followed by a reception. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 90 years at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A tribute of Margaret "Mike" Ruzicka's life may be found at



Margaret "Mike" was born on April 11, 1929, to the late Mathias J. and Emilia (Glumpler) Demel. Her mother died when she was only four years old. She had six brothers Conrad, Norman, James, Adam, Max, and Ralph; and four sisters Lily Sommer, Ethel Burt, Viola Miller, and Rosina Marie Demel, who died at birth.



Margaret married the love of her life, Leo Ruzicka on August 17, 1948, in Pep at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church. They reared their family at Hub near Friona where they owned and operated West Hub Cotton Gin. She was an active member of the Altar Society at Saint Ann's Catholic Church, Bovina. They have resided in Lubbock since 1976. She shared her love for God's creation through gardening and beautiful paintings. "Mike" remained mentally sharp through her avid reading, crossword puzzles, and competitive spirit of playing Scrabble.



Margaret "Mike" was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; four sisters; husband, Leo of 59 years; and son, William "Bill" Ruzicka.



Left to cherish her memories are her children, Rhonda Cutair and husband, Ray Fournier; Donna Pevehouse and husband, Billy; Linda Herbert and husband, Kevin; and Margaret "Noni" Love and husband, Cody; daughter-in-law, Victoria Ruzicka; 14 grandchildren, Greg Cutair, William Michael Ruzicka, II and wife, Jessica; Allison Ruzicka-Langdon, Christina Ruzicka, Paulina Ruzicka, Natalie Huey and husband, BJ; Jared "JB" Pevehouse, Camille Dittemore and husband, Adam; Jessica Chilcoat and husband, Dillon; Luke Herbert, Trevor Sherry, Lauren Love, Jacob Love, Joshua Love; 7 great-grandchildren, Adam Cutair, Savanna Cutair, Leo James Ruzicka, William James Bacon, Jacquilyn Langdon, and Jonathan Langdon; and Eleanor Dittemore. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bea Ruzicka.



Her generous heart will be missed by her family and friends, especially her caregiver of 27 years, Marisela Trevino.



The family sends special thanks to Marisela Trevino, Comfort Keepers, Compassion Assisted Living, Beyond Faith Home Health and Beyond Faith Hospice for their loving care of our mother.

Margaret Juanita Demel Ruzicka passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd St Lubbock, TX, followed by a reception. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 90 years at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A tribute of Margaret "Mike" Ruzicka's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net , where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.Margaret "Mike" was born on April 11, 1929, to the late Mathias J. and Emilia (Glumpler) Demel. Her mother died when she was only four years old. She had six brothers Conrad, Norman, James, Adam, Max, and Ralph; and four sisters Lily Sommer, Ethel Burt, Viola Miller, and Rosina Marie Demel, who died at birth.Margaret married the love of her life, Leo Ruzicka on August 17, 1948, in Pep at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church. They reared their family at Hub near Friona where they owned and operated West Hub Cotton Gin. She was an active member of the Altar Society at Saint Ann's Catholic Church, Bovina. They have resided in Lubbock since 1976. She shared her love for God's creation through gardening and beautiful paintings. "Mike" remained mentally sharp through her avid reading, crossword puzzles, and competitive spirit of playing Scrabble.Margaret "Mike" was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; four sisters; husband, Leo of 59 years; and son, William "Bill" Ruzicka.Left to cherish her memories are her children, Rhonda Cutair and husband, Ray Fournier; Donna Pevehouse and husband, Billy; Linda Herbert and husband, Kevin; and Margaret "Noni" Love and husband, Cody; daughter-in-law, Victoria Ruzicka; 14 grandchildren, Greg Cutair, William Michael Ruzicka, II and wife, Jessica; Allison Ruzicka-Langdon, Christina Ruzicka, Paulina Ruzicka, Natalie Huey and husband, BJ; Jared "JB" Pevehouse, Camille Dittemore and husband, Adam; Jessica Chilcoat and husband, Dillon; Luke Herbert, Trevor Sherry, Lauren Love, Jacob Love, Joshua Love; 7 great-grandchildren, Adam Cutair, Savanna Cutair, Leo James Ruzicka, William James Bacon, Jacquilyn Langdon, and Jonathan Langdon; and Eleanor Dittemore. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bea Ruzicka.Her generous heart will be missed by her family and friends, especially her caregiver of 27 years, Marisela Trevino.The family sends special thanks to Marisela Trevino, Comfort Keepers, Compassion Assisted Living, Beyond Faith Home Health and Beyond Faith Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close