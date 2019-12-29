Margaret Ann Kimmins, 99 of Amarillo passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
A viewing will be held from 6;00-7:00 pm on Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St., Amarillo. Burial service at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in an enclosure at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Following the burial service, there will be a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at Park Place Tower, 1300 S Harrison St, Amarillo, Texas. Margaret Ann was born in Avondale, Missouri on September 7, 1920 to Villa and Andrew B. Coffman. She was a wife, mother, teacher, friend and companion. Please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019