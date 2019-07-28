Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Magee" Rogers. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Inurnment Following Services Llano Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret McCoy Rogers, known to all who loved her as Magee, was born in Missouri on June 11, 1926, and passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 in Kyle, Texas. She moved there from Amarillo in 2018 to be near her daughter. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10:00 am-12:00 pm Monday, August 5, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home Chapel. This gathering will be come-and-go, with an opportunity for anyone who wishes, to share memories of Magee around 11:00 am. Inurnment of ashes will take place at Llano Cemetery immediately following. Magee was a woman of boundless energy, fiery passion, and amazing creativity, which, with her unerring sense of style and fashion, earned her the fitting moniker "Miss Magee Hollywood" in her later years. She was a prolific and talented painter and a dedicated volunteer into her 90's, logging thousands of hours at Amarillo Baptist St Anthony Hospital, as well as providing comfort to grieving parents and children at Ronald MacDonald house. Magee was the most memorable pre-show greeter at the musical "Texas", dancing and entertaining there well into her late 80s. She was a proud, uncompromising Texan, with strong opinions and strong bonds with those who could keep up with her. Magee was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward T. "Eddie" Rogers in 1989. Survivors include her three children, Jon M. Walters and wife Linda, Kelly W. Rogers and wife Susan, and Tracy Walters-Rogers; her grandchildren Sean, Troy, Tiffany, and Kyanahsun; and great-grandchildren Augie, Henry, and Anamika. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, at

