Born Margaret Martha Ware, she was called home into the service of the Lord Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles and Jean Ware, born in Ft. Worth, TX on November 28, 1953.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, Dr. Jim Smith, and Father Trent Moore officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
She was a self-employed homemaker whose greatest joys were serving Christ, her family, beloved by many friends, and her church families at St. Stephen's and St. Andrew's.
She graduated Amarillo High School in 1972, studied music and general studies at West Texas A&M in 1997. She took great delight in singing and playing the piano with the Junior League and later at Park Central Community.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Day Ware; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Wendell; son, Father Trent Moore and wife Ashley, with precious grandsons, Jackson and Gabriel, of Jacksonville, FL; son, Ryan Moore, of Bushland, TX; her granddaughter, Monica Thompson, and dearest granddaughter, Claire, of Amarillo, TX.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019