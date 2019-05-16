Margaret Smith (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my dearest and heartfelt sympathy; I am so..."
    - Kelsey
  • "Condolences to the Ware and Smith families. I sponsored..."
    - Chester Jones
  • "To Margarets family-my heartfelt condolences on the loss of..."
    - Emily Boothe Choate
  • "I have know Margaret-Joe Day-Jean and Charles all my life...."
    - Priscilla Campbell-Snow
  • "So sorry for the loss of your sweet wife. My deepest..."
    - Jim Sudbury
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Obituary
Born Margaret Martha Ware, she was called home into the service of the Lord Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles and Jean Ware, born in Ft. Worth, TX on November 28, 1953.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, Dr. Jim Smith, and Father Trent Moore officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

She was a self-employed homemaker whose greatest joys were serving Christ, her family, beloved by many friends, and her church families at St. Stephen's and St. Andrew's.

She graduated Amarillo High School in 1972, studied music and general studies at West Texas A&M in 1997. She took great delight in singing and playing the piano with the Junior League and later at Park Central Community.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Day Ware; and her parents.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Wendell; son, Father Trent Moore and wife Ashley, with precious grandsons, Jackson and Gabriel, of Jacksonville, FL; son, Ryan Moore, of Bushland, TX; her granddaughter, Monica Thompson, and dearest granddaughter, Claire, of Amarillo, TX.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019
