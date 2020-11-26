1/1
Margarito "Mike" Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margarito "Mike" Ramirez, 58, of Amarillo, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Amarillo. He was born on September 17, 1962 in Olton, TX to Jose and Mary Helen Ramirez. He was the owner of Mike's Heating and Air for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Ramirez; his former wife, Alicia Ramirez and their three sons, Bobby Ramirez and wife Kristen, Jacob Ramirez and wife Amanda, Michael Ramirez and Ruchel Alvarado; one daughter, Mikaela Laredo; grandchildren, Bret, Maggie, Alicia, Elizabeth, Cecelia, Camila, Emilia, Joshua, Sophia, Noah and Lily; sister, Nancy Lopez and husband Lazaro; brothers, Jose Ramirez and wife Olga and Steve Monreal and wife Rose; and dear friend, Raquel Posada. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Ramirez.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Amarillo with Father Shane Weick officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 PM Friday evening at LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw's Martin Street Chapel with a visitation to follow.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lagroneblackburnshaw.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw's Martin Street Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Rosary
06:00 PM
LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw's Martin Street Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved