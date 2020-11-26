Margarito "Mike" Ramirez, 58, of Amarillo, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Amarillo. He was born on September 17, 1962 in Olton, TX to Jose and Mary Helen Ramirez. He was the owner of Mike's Heating and Air for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Ramirez; his former wife, Alicia Ramirez and their three sons, Bobby Ramirez and wife Kristen, Jacob Ramirez and wife Amanda, Michael Ramirez and Ruchel Alvarado; one daughter, Mikaela Laredo; grandchildren, Bret, Maggie, Alicia, Elizabeth, Cecelia, Camila, Emilia, Joshua, Sophia, Noah and Lily; sister, Nancy Lopez and husband Lazaro; brothers, Jose Ramirez and wife Olga and Steve Monreal and wife Rose; and dear friend, Raquel Posada. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Ramirez.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Amarillo with Father Shane Weick officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 PM Friday evening at LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw's Martin Street Chapel with a visitation to follow.
