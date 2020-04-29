Margie Rose (Bast) Blades (1935 - 2020)
1/20/1935-4/26/2020

Viewing: Tues. 4/28 11 AM - Thurs. 4/30 8 PM at Boxwell Brothers. Memorial service pending.

Survived by children, David & (Kim) Bast, Susan & (Duane) Statser, Randal & (Becky) Bast; grandchildren, Caleb & (Ashleigh) Statser, Sarabeth & (Seth) Davis, Aubree Bast, Benjamin Statser, Jonathon Bast, Katie Bast, Aidan Bast, Isaac Bast, & Rachel Bast; & great-grandchildren, Corbyn Statser & Brooks Davis

Preceded by a daughter, Karen Bast.

Margie grew up in Tonkawa, OK. She was Valedictorian of her class. Graduated from OU. Served faithfully in the body of Christ. Worked for Irvin Wall 30 years. She loved music, dancing, and practicing hospitality. Her life influenced many.

In lieu of flowers send donations to at

Full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
