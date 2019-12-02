Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Ruth Smith. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Stephen UMC 4600 S. Western St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite Ruth Smith, 84, of Amarillo died Thursday, November 28, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western St., with the Rev. Ken Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Mrs. Smith was born March 2, 1935, in Amarillo, TX. She was the first of two children born to Jewel Irene Burton. In 1953, she met and married her lifelong partner and friend Milton Irvin Smith. They shared 59 1/2 years together. During the early years of their marriage, they traveled to California and New Mexico, settling in Texas to raise their three children.



She was an avid quilter and enjoyed participating in the Panhandle Quilts of Honor group. She was a member of Quilt Finishers a longarm quilter's guild.



Her greatest joy was her family.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Irvin Smith and son, Milton Edward (Edd) Smith.



Survivors include her two children, Terri Dionizio and husband Augusto James of Las Vegas, NV and David Smith and wife Tanya of Amarillo, TX; her grandchildren, Marquita Brown and husband Frank of Las Vegas, NV: Holli Jones and husband Jeremy of De Ridder, LA; Kira Clark and husband Peter of Spring Hill, FL; Trent Hickman of Amarillo, TX and James Dionizio and wife Whitney of Lockhart, TX; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Celita Rowe of Wichita Falls, TX and her dog, Sammie.



Online condolences may be shared at





