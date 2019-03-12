Maria Carmen (Rodriguez) Hidalgo, 94, of Perryton died March 10, 2019. Carmen Hidalgo, 94, of Perryton, Texas died Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Perryton. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Perryton at Boxwell Brothers Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
