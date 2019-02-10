Sister Maria Concepcion (Conchita) Carrillo, 90, of Amarillo died February 8, 2019. A vigil service will be at 7:30 P.M., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at St. Francis Convent. Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 11, 2019, in St. Laurence Catholic Church with Bishop Patrick Zurek, Monsignor Norbert Kuehler, Father Haider Quintero, and Father Shane Wieck as concelebrants. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrother.com. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
