Maria De Jesus Sanchez, 80, of Amarillo died March 19, 2019. Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Laurence Catholic Church. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019