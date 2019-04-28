Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Elizabeth Reno. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Elizabeth Reno, 78, of Amarillo died Friday, April 26, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with David Edwards officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Marian Elizabeth Reno was born in Lincoln, NE on September 21, 1940, to William Nathan Huff and Mary Catherine Albin Huff. Her family moved to Norman, OK in 1946, and she graduated from Norman High School in 1958. She attended the University of Oklahoma where she met her future husband Max Reno. They were married on March 1, 1961, just prior to his attending the University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis, TN. While there she earned her P.H.T. (putting hubby through) degree working as a therapeutic dietitian for the City of Memphis Hospital. She and her husband moved to Panhandle, TX in 1965, where she helped him establish his dental practice. Once their first child arrived in 1970, she became a full time Mom and homemaker. She and her husband moved to Amarillo in 1999, where she lived until her death. She was a member of Polk Street United Methodist Church and the Aldersgate Sunday School Class.



She is survived by her husband, Max Reno, of Amarillo; a daughter, Lee Ann Massouh and husband John, of Amarillo, a son, Brent Weldon Reno of New York City, and three granddaughters, Katherine Massouh, Lauren Massouh, and Rachel Massouh of Amarillo. She is also survived by a brother Gregg Huff of Glasgow, Scotland, and a sister Cynthia Huff of Carlock, IL.



The family suggests memorials to Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.



