Marianna Hoy, 73, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The Reverand Dr. Jill Walters will officiate. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Marianna was born in San Francisco, California on June 11, 1946. Marianna graduated from Redwood High School in Kentfield, California and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.
Marianna is survived by her children, Will (Ali) Hoy, and Katie (Steve) Boertman; her brother, Fritz (Jan) Schulte; her grandchildren, Carly, Liam, Aiden, Mason and Drew; and other family and friends.
Marianna is preceded in death by her father John Schulte and mother Barbara Schulte.
Memorial donations may be given to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019