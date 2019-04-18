Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Ann (Grogan) Eastham. View Sign

Marie Grogan Eastham, 86 of Pampa, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in McLean. She was born on February 23, 1933 on the Grogan Family Ranch in Collingsworth County, Texas to Hugh Jefferson Grogan and Stella Grogan.



Marie was raised on the Grogan Family Ranch and graduated from Samnorwood High School in 1950. Following graduation, she worked as a stewardess for Pacific Northern flying from Seattle to Alaska. Marie was a longtime resident of Pampa beginning in 1967 where she would work as a Rural Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service for several years. During this time, she developed a passion for real estate. She started by purchasing rental properties and became a real estate agent. She practiced as an agent for over 3 decades and provided single family housing for residents of Pampa as well as those moving into Pampa. She had a very compassionate heart and was willing to help anyone in any way possible. Marie was a very proud Republican and volunteered as a member of the Republican Inner Circle. She was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



She is preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Bridget Nesbit.



Those left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Stephanie Hagberg of Pampa; three sons, Keith Eastham and wife Patricia of Pampa, Steven Eastham and wife Nicole of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Mark Eastham of Canyon; a sister, Sherrie Martindale of Wellington; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



If memorials are your preference, the family suggests that donations be made to the Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79101-3228 in honor of Marie.



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Friday, April 19th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Winegeart Funeral Home.



Celebration of Life Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pampa Ward. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family has entrusted the precious care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.





Marie Grogan Eastham, 86 of Pampa, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in McLean. She was born on February 23, 1933 on the Grogan Family Ranch in Collingsworth County, Texas to Hugh Jefferson Grogan and Stella Grogan.Marie was raised on the Grogan Family Ranch and graduated from Samnorwood High School in 1950. Following graduation, she worked as a stewardess for Pacific Northern flying from Seattle to Alaska. Marie was a longtime resident of Pampa beginning in 1967 where she would work as a Rural Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service for several years. During this time, she developed a passion for real estate. She started by purchasing rental properties and became a real estate agent. She practiced as an agent for over 3 decades and provided single family housing for residents of Pampa as well as those moving into Pampa. She had a very compassionate heart and was willing to help anyone in any way possible. Marie was a very proud Republican and volunteered as a member of the Republican Inner Circle. She was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.She is preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Bridget Nesbit.Those left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Stephanie Hagberg of Pampa; three sons, Keith Eastham and wife Patricia of Pampa, Steven Eastham and wife Nicole of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Mark Eastham of Canyon; a sister, Sherrie Martindale of Wellington; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.If memorials are your preference, the family suggests that donations be made to the Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79101-3228 in honor of Marie.A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Friday, April 19th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Winegeart Funeral Home.Celebration of Life Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pampa Ward. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family has entrusted the precious care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home. Funeral Home Winegeart Funeral Home

303 N. Frost St.

Pampa , TX 79065

(806) 486-1060 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close