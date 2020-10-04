Marie Evelyn Hammontree, 100, of Dumas, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Memorial Chapel, 500 N. Maddox with Jeff Messer officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas.
Marie was born to William and Mary Barker on August 10, 1920 in Quinton, Ok. She attended high school at Chiloco Indian School, graduating in 1938, then one year of college at Bacone Indian College in Muskogee. She married Raymon Hammontree at Wilburton, Ok. on Aug. 19, 1939. They moved to Dumas in Jan. 1951.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by three daughters, Rose Mary Dockins of Canute, Ok., Nancy Rice of Dumas, and Sally and Gary Parker of Amarillo; one son, B.W. and Barbara Hammontree of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren, Criss Wotton, Jodi Ellibee, Bruce Rice, Brenda Kay Maleman, Ivan and Todd White, and Lisa Barton; eleven great-grandchildren, A. J. Rice, Casey Wootton, Bailey Wootton, Brock Ellibee, Braden Ellibee, Desiree Phillips, Dena Dockins, Hailey Walker, Casey Gaines, Paden Rice, and Aly Malamen; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.
