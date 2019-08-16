Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Vaughn. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Graveside service 9:00 AM Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Vaughn, 87, of Amarillo, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.



Funeral services will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with David Pounds, Comanche Trail Church of Christ officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, Texas.



Marie Vaughn was born December 16, 1931, in Happy, TX to George "Tillman" and Thelma Webb. On August 23, 1952, she married the love of her life, Charles Vaughn, in Clovis, NM. They celebrated 61 years of marriage. Marie enjoyed her work for SW Bell as an Estimate Signer and retired after 35 year of service in 1988 to help care for grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing, bird watching, gardening, playing game and spending time with family and friends.



Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vaughn, her parents; her son and daughter in law, Quincy Alan and Pat Vaughn; three brothers, George, Thomas and Cecil Webb.



Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Keaton; her grandchildren, Braden Keaton, Blair Keaton, Stacy Ellis, Brandy Vaughn and Cheston Vaughn; his great-granddaughters, Sophie, Macie, Quinn and Claire; and two great grandsons Kelby and McKoy.



The family suggests memorials be to the , 500 N. Broadway Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 -7:00 p.m. today at the funeral home.



