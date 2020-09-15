Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Gwenn Teston, 82, of Amarillo died September 12, 2020. Marilyn will lie in state from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at South Georgia Baptist Church with Marion Turner, pastor of Cowboy Bunkhouse Ministries as officiant. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.



