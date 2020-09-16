Marilyn Gwenn Teston, 82, of Amarillo, formerly of Dalhart, left this life to enter a new improved life with Christ on September 12, 2020.
Marilyn will lie in state today from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at South Georgia Baptist Church with Marion Turner, pastor of Cowboy Bunkhouse Ministries as officiant. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born in Dalhart, TX on May 17, 1938 at the Loretta Hospital to Joseph Hollis Allender and Viola McEvers Allender. As an only child, she was greatly loved by her parents and family members. She began school at Rehm Country School and later moved into Dalhart where she graduated from Dalhart High School in 1956. She married the love of her life, Warren Teston in Clayton, NM on March 29, 1957.
Warren and Marilyn raised their family in Dalhart where they owned and operated Triangle Supermarket and Warren's Jack and Jill. Marilyn was a homemaker and was involved in many of her children's activities including their church and school activities. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. For several years, she owned "The Bookhouse" in Dalhart. In 1996, they moved to Amarillo to be closer to family. After moving to Amarillo, she worked as a teacher's assistant at San Jacinto Elementary. She also enjoyed sewing, playing bridge, singing, reading and crossword puzzles. She travelled many miles to watch her two grandkids play baseball and volleyball.
Marilyn loved the Lord and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Dalhart. While there, she was active in the choir and was the nursery coordinator. She was a gifted piano player and used this gift for many years as the pianist for Lincoln Street Baptist in Dalhart where she was also involved in the youth program. She was currently a member of South Georgia Baptist Church in Amarillo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Hollis Allender and Viola McEvers Allender.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Warren Teston; son, Allen Teston of Amarillo; daughter, Michaeleen Bainum and husband Curtis of Amarillo; granddaughter, Jasawn Bainum Gibbs and husband Kyle of Rosenberg; grandson, Tyson Bainum and wife Taryn of Amarillo; 3 great-grandsons, Kix Gibbs, Beren Bainum and Jacob Bainum; sister-in-laws, Nona Wallace of San Angelo and Wanda Rushing and husband Avon of Snyder; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to South Georgia Baptist Church, Wounded Warrior Project
or charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com