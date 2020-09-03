Marilyn Joy Jones Cope, 77, of Amarillo, TX died Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, with Greg Corona officiating. Burial will be at Dreamland Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Marilyn was born on October 27, 1942, in Hereford, TX to Elsie Andrews Jones and Elmer Jones.
Marilyn married Wayne Cope on July 24, 1982.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Wayne Cope.
Survivors include her sister, Patsy Findley, of Amarillo, TX; sons, Sheldon Johnston and his life partner Jay Youree, Shawn and Kim Johnston, and Trae and Shauna Johnston, all of Amarillo, stepchildren, Denise and Rex Van Meter, of Amarillo, TX, Susan and Bob Hill, of Fort Mill, SC, and Bill and Michelle Cope, of Bloomington, IL; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
Memorial may be sent to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th, Ste. 100, Amarillo, TX 79106
