Marilyn N. Cox of Amarillo, passed away on April 30, 2019. Marilyn was born to Elmo J. West and Ellen M. West on June 17, 1935 in Independence, Mo. She is survived her children: David and wife Susie, and Debbie and her life partner Traci; grandchildren: Jason and fiance Jessie, Justin, Amber, Daniel and wife Brandy, Bryan and wife Janet, Andrea; and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Tom West of Independence, Mo and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be 1pm, Saturday May 4, 2019 at Polk Street United Methodist Church in the chapel.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 3 to May 4, 2019