Marilyn "Mickey" Pollock passed into peaceful slumber on July 12, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Clarendon, Texas on September 9, 1928 to Ira and Elizabeth Merchant, who both predecease her.



Marilyn graduated from Amarillo High School. While she was attending Amarillo Junior College, she wrote a Sunday column for the Amarillo Globe News called Kampus Kapers, which later was renamed Summer Sallies. Marilyn went on to receive her B.A. in Journalism from the University of New Mexico and another B.A. in Education and M.A. in Deaf Education from West Texas State University.



She taught the deaf for nine years in Amarillo. After she left teaching, she wrote a column and features for Accent West magazine. After moving to Arizona, she began helping homeless and abused animals. She was a member of several animal welfare organizations and a generous contributor to several more.



Marilyn is survived by her husband, Morris Eugene Pollock, her daughter, Courtney Denton of Denton, Texas, and her son, Langdon Harrison or Fountain Hills, Arizona. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Amarillo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store