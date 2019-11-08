Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Ruth Brzostowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Ruth Brzostowski, a long-time resident, passed away on 5 Nov. 2019, after a life of devotion to her family and the Catholic church. Born in Colorado, but soon immigrating to Texas as a child, Marilyn always claimed to be a Texan, expressing that sentiment with pride and prejudice. Graduating from Dumas High School after growing up at the CIG Bivins "camp" in Masterson, Marilyn soon moved to Amarillo to express her independence, quickly gaining employment, and purchasing an automobile. It was that automobile which led her to meet the love of her life, Hilary P. Brzostowski, or "Ski" as people called him. They quickly produced a family of four, and traveled the U.S. via Air Force assignments. She returned to Amarillo after her husband's retirement, deciding to devote her time and effort to ensure the care and comfort of her parents, John and Bertha Crews. Numerous grandchildren followed, her pride expressed when one of them graduated in the public education system. Always a good neighbor, her home and yard on Tucson Street was a place of pride and warmth for visitors. She will be surely missed by family and friends, as one misses the warmth of the sun on a cold Panhandle day, or the song of birds to remind you of the joys of life. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, 9 Nov., at 10 AM.





